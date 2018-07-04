 »   »  Kashmira Shah Says She Wants Her Kids To Know She’s A Fighter & Survivor!

Related Articles
Indian actress Kashmira Shah, who is a proud mother of twins, says she wants her kids to know that their mother is a director, a fighter and a survivor, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Kashmira is known to have had a rough time trying to get pregnant. Last year(2017), along with husband Krushna Abhishek, the actress welcomed her twin boys via surrogacy.
On Being A Mother
The actress told the daily, "So you see, the day is fully packed. And mine is a 27-hour long day. My kids are very noisy, making me run around the house [all the time] and not letting me work. But, I've never known patience the way I have it today. I'm surprised and amazed. We've become kids with our kids."
Kashmira Loves Baby Talking
"We (actor Krushna Abhishek and she) used to find other parents irritating when they would do the baby talk or show their baby's pictures to everyone around them all the time. I'm one of those irritating parents now."
She Balances Work & Motherhood
"In fact, if anything, I want to work harder because I want my kids to know that their mum is a director, a fighter, a survivor! They should know that I have made a name in this industry with no backing. I want them to be proud of me and everything that I've done, so I am striving each day to do good roles and make better films."
Breaking The Stereotype
"Everywhere in TV and films, actors who become mothers, are treated differently. Suddenly, people will be like, ‘Oh, she's a mom, so she can't play a sex symbol role."
Kashmira Is Proud Of These Actresses
"But I feel that actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have changed this notion. [The late] Sridevi changed it years ago. So, I think slowly, the women of this industry are changing the norms and I'm proud to be one of them."
Despite her busy work schedule and taking care of the toddlers that require her constant attention, the actress has managed to stay active on social media, where she's seen sharing the most adorable pictures of her sons with her fans!
