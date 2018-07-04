 »   »  Kashmira Shah Says She Wants Her Kids To Know She’s A Fighter & Survivor!

On Being A Mother

The actress told the daily, "So you see, the day is fully packed. And mine is a 27-hour long day. My kids are very noisy, making me run around the house [all the time] and not letting me work. But, I've never known patience the way I have it today. I'm surprised and amazed. We've become kids with our kids."

Kashmira Loves Baby Talking

"We (actor Krushna Abhishek and she) used to find other parents irritating when they would do the baby talk or show their baby's pictures to everyone around them all the time. I'm one of those irritating parents now."

She Balances Work & Motherhood

"In fact, if anything, I want to work harder because I want my kids to know that their mum is a director, a fighter, a survivor! They should know that I have made a name in this industry with no backing. I want them to be proud of me and everything that I've done, so I am striving each day to do good roles and make better films."

Breaking The Stereotype

"Everywhere in TV and films, actors who become mothers, are treated differently. Suddenly, people will be like, ‘Oh, she's a mom, so she can't play a sex symbol role."

Kashmira Is Proud Of These Actresses

"But I feel that actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have changed this notion. [The late] Sridevi changed it years ago. So, I think slowly, the women of this industry are changing the norms and I'm proud to be one of them."