 »   »  Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Finale : Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Goodbye Leaves Fans Teary Eyed!

@lpsahi

"What a moving final episode of #kaunbanegacrorepati ... Unmatched @SrBachchan hosting in his inimitable style... Founder of the remarkable #earthsavioursfoundation & @KapilSharmaK9 as guests... Those who dump their parents at NGOs & temples or even on the road are criminals" - (sic)

@Bloggers_Diary_

"Another season of #KBC comes to an end. Thank You #KBC10 for the wonderful memories... Will miss you a lot... Eagerly waiting for the next season @SrBachchan ... Aasha kori aasche bochhor abar hobe :)" - (sic)

@BoL_BLoGGeR

"The 10th season of #KaunBanegaCrorepati said the final goodbye tonight.. Now only way to connect with @SrBachchan everyday is his blogs which I have been reading since last 10 years.. @SonyTV" - (sic)

@TannaKrishiv

"Sad thing is that #KBC ends today 😔 We miss the show, especially our great @SrBachchan sir. Today is the last episode of this season of #kaunbanegacrorepati @SonyTV we always love you sir @SrBachchan" - (sic)

@dbhanushali01

"Watching the last episode of #KaunBanegaCrorepati. Every year the season teaches alot of things. @SrBachchan sir, thankyou for your great work. See you next year sir" - (sic)

KBC To Be Replaced By These Shows

KBC 10'S slot will be filled by two news shows. Patiala Babes and Ladies Special will be replacing the quiz show. They are all set to go on air from tonight.