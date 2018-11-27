 »   »  Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 Finale : Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Goodbye Leaves Fans Teary Eyed!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cleric With Live Bullet Caught While Meeting Kejriwal
-
- Nokia 7.1 India-Launch Pegged For December 6
- Aamir Khan Apologises For The Failure Of Thugs Of Hindostan
- KTM Duke 125 Vs Duke 200 — A Brief Comparison
- HWC 2018: All you need to know on India
- 10 Haunting Signs That Death Is Near
- 6 Steps To Earn More Money From Fixed Deposits
- A Travel Guide To Junnar: Birthplace Of Shivaji Maharaj
Yesterday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 10's journey came to an end. The host Amitabh Bachchan bid an emotional goodbye to one of India's most loved shows. In the video he tells his fans that, though the journey ends, the memories stay, which need to be cherished. After watching Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 finale, fans took to their Twitter handles to thank Amitabh for entertaining them. Several fans said that Amitabh's farewell speech left them teary eyed! Seems like the viewers are missing Big B already. Here's what they had to say.
@lpsahi
"What a moving final episode of #kaunbanegacrorepati ... Unmatched @SrBachchan hosting in his inimitable style... Founder of the remarkable #earthsavioursfoundation & @KapilSharmaK9 as guests... Those who dump their parents at NGOs & temples or even on the road are criminals" - (sic)
@Bloggers_Diary_
"Another season of #KBC comes to an end. Thank You #KBC10 for the wonderful memories... Will miss you a lot... Eagerly waiting for the next season @SrBachchan ... Aasha kori aasche bochhor abar hobe :)" - (sic)
@BoL_BLoGGeR
"The 10th season of #KaunBanegaCrorepati said the final goodbye tonight.. Now only way to connect with @SrBachchan everyday is his blogs which I have been reading since last 10 years.. @SonyTV" - (sic)
@TannaKrishiv
"Sad thing is that #KBC ends today 😔 We miss the show, especially our great @SrBachchan sir. Today is the last episode of this season of #kaunbanegacrorepati @SonyTV we always love you sir @SrBachchan" - (sic)
@dbhanushali01
"Watching the last episode of #KaunBanegaCrorepati. Every year the season teaches alot of things. @SrBachchan sir, thankyou for your great work. See you next year sir" - (sic)
KBC To Be Replaced By These Shows
KBC 10'S slot will be filled by two news shows. Patiala Babes and Ladies Special will be replacing the quiz show. They are all set to go on air from tonight.
MOST READ : Hina Khan's Latest Royal Photoshoot Is Breathtaking & Fans Can't Stop Drooling! INSIDE PICS