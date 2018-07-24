 »   »  Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 Teaser Unveiled! Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Common Man's Spirit

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 FIRST Promo Out | Amitabh Bachchan | FilmiBeat

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10's teaser was unveiled by Sony Entertainment Television yesterday, July 23, 2018, and it is all about celebrating common man's underlying spirit. The tenth season of the knowledge-based game show will be hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. The channel said the campaign theme is all about the power of knowledge that empowers every common individual to achieve what they aspire for, despite facing obstacles. The campaign theme was conceptualized and written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra.

The campaign theme revolves around three similar stories. It says, "We often face situations in life that tend to deter us from achieving our goals. Often, we encounter people who discourage our attempts and obstruct our progress. When the odds are against us, one can only stand up to them and ask... #KabTakRokoge?"

The teaser was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Nitesh who is known for his unique brand of film-making said, "Sony and KBC hold a special place in my heart. I am always excited to do a KBC campaign. This year's campaign is extremely relevant, and I hope the Indian audience will like the campaign and make KBC a big success."

The Marketing Head of Sony, Aman Srivastava said, "KBC is an Iconic show. Its campaigns in past years have touched and moved millions of Indians. It has won National and International awards and has successfully built anticipation for the show. This year's theme of 'Kab Tak Rokoge' is both inspiring as well as upbeat and reflects Indian society's prevalent "Can Do, Will Do" attitude."

"Nitesh Tewari has always created magic with KBC campaigns and this year again, he continues to weave the same magic with relevant insight captured with great cinematic impact. This time around, we also have Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who will direct a film for the campaign", he further added.

According to the latest reports, Season 10 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will be aired in September and is believed to be replacing Salman Khan's adventure-based reality show Dus Ka Dum. The question and answer game show introduced in 2000 and has been hosted by Big B, except for Season 3 which was taken over by Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read -WATCH: Jennifer Winget Shares A Romantic Dance With Best Friend Naihal Bagora!