 »   »  KBC 10's First Crorepati Binita Jain's Husband Was Abducted & Never Returned; SHOCKING Details!

What Broke Her & Made Her Stronger

Binita Jain revealed that her husband was abducted 15 years ago and he never returned home. Talking about the incident she said, "I was distraught by whatever happened. But I gathered my courage for my children. Seeing their faces gave me confidence every day. I came out of the troubled times and started a new life. It started with few students and then as more started coming in, I knew this was my calling. That has been truly my Kab Tak Rokoge moment."

Binita On Using The Prize Money

When asked what she would do with the prize money, Binita said, "My son is a very hard working person. He is currently doing his masters in dentistry. The money will be completely utilised to build a clinic for him as soon he graduates."

She's All About Women Power

Binita works as a teacher and she feels women underestimate their real potential. She said, "They are much more powerful than men. It's all about discovering our true talent. We can also deal with tough situations better."

Binita's On Top Of The World

Sharing her excitement Binita said, "It feels unimaginable. Honestly, I never expected to win a crore. But now that I have, I feel on top of the world. All these phone calls and interviews are also a new thing for me. I have always lived a low-profile life and never been accustomed to so much limelight and publicity."

She Was Starstruck Too!

"I was also starstruck. During the Fastest Finger First Round, my fingers refused to even move. I gradually made myself understand that you are here for the game and not for this (laughs). But he is a gentleman and so charming."