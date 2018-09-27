 »   »  KBC 10: Yet Again A Woman Becomes The First Crorepati Of The Season! Will Binita Jain Win 7 Crore?

English
    Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 premiered on September 4, 2018. Though we have got to see some of the most talented contestants, none had bagged the grand prize. Sony Entertainment Television recently released a teaser from one of its upcoming episodes, in which Binita Jain, a mother of two (who hails from Assam) is seen winning one crore by answering the 13th question! Only on October 2, 2018, we will know if Binita will be able to answer the last question and take home the grand prize of seven crores!

    KBC 10: Will Binita Jain Take Home 7 Crore?

    So far on KBC 10, the highest prize money was won by two contestants, who took home Rs 25 Lakh each. Somesh Kumar Chaudhary, a ticket examiner from Bhagalpur, and Sandip Savaliya, a graphic designer from Gujarat, had won this. Both of them quit the show when they were unable to answer the 13th question.

    In the previous season too, Anamika Majumdar from Jamshedpur took home a whopping amount of 1 Crore! She quit the show at the last question. Seems like Amitabh's KBC is experiencing some overwhelming girl power.

