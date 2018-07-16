 »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Contestants Are Having Fun In Argentina, Setting Friendship Goals! Inside Pics

Vikas Gupta On Making New Friends

"We don't meet people by accident. They are meant to cross our path for a reason and it's so rightly said that We need old friends to help us grow old and new friends to help us stay young .. what an amazing time in #Argentina with them. We are to compete with each other but are completing each other's sentences now #kkk9 #vikasgupta #zainimam #alygoni #jasmine #experience #adventure #grateful " - (sic)

Night Lights

Another caption of Vikas' read, "Red light on the Khiladi's in Argentina Evening well spent waiting for the doctors for our checkup's ... Stunt ki tayaari shuru". The fans commented saying, "Baqi sab dhundlaaa laage, Red light ka focus sirf Vik pe 😏😂 Good to see you having a great time ❣" and "ll the very best to all kkk9 ke khaladi specially Zain. take care zainu" - (sic)

Haarsh Limbachiyaa With Bharti Singh

Haarsh Limbachiyaa also shared an image with fans on Instagram that showed him sitting beside his wife Bharti Singh while raising a toast. His caption read, "Enjoying with all the Khiladis who are ready for all the Khatron. @bharti.laughterqueen" - (sic)

Happiness Overflows

Vikas Gupta posted a picture with Jasmine saying, "Meeting happy people always brings happiness ... @jasminbhasin2806 tere Mazze hain .. 2 din full aaraaaam 🤪 @alygoni Tera phone humein dede ... #kkk9 #vikasgupta #jasmine #alygoni #karharmaidaanfateh #newfriends #argentina." - (sic)

When They Took A Walk

Haarsh captioned the image as, "Every adventure starts with a walk..Walking in the lanes of Argentina with the Khiladis @bharti.laughterqueen @punitjpathak @jasminbhasin2806". Bharthi who is seen peeping in the husband's picture received compliments from a fan who said, "Hahhaha bharti looks so cute" - (sic)