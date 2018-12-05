 »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 First Promo: Rohit Shetty & Bharti Singh Crack You Up; Fans Excited!

Stunt-based reality show Khtaron Ke Khiladi 9, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty released its first promo and the fans can't contain their excitement. In the promo, comedian Bharti Singh who is also one of the contestants, is seen pulling a joke on herself while making fun of her weight. And then, Rohit Shetty tells her to laugh all she wants, as once the show begins its going to be all about crying. The entire promo has been shot on a very funny note and comes across exciting.

The shoot for the show commenced in July and wrapped up recently. This season was entirely shot in Argentina. The 12 celebrities on the show include Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Zain Imam, Jasmine Bhasin, Vikas Gupta, Avika Gor, Ridhima Pandit, Aly Goni, Shamita Shetty, Aditya Narayan, Sreesanth and Punit Pathak. Sreesanth was the first contestant to get eliminated.

Besides having loads of fun and bonding with one another, the contestants also shared their experience of getting injured during the tasks. One of the instances include Vikas Gupta getting bit by a snake and Bharati Singh hurting her leg.

Reports are suggesting that the 9th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will go on air in January 2019. According to TellyChakkar, the first episode will premiere on January 5. However, the dates are subject to changes considering the ongoing show Bigg Boss 12's finale.