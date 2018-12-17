 »   »  Kishwer & Suyyash Embrace Their 'We Decided On Forever' Moments On Second Wedding Anniversary!

Kishwer & Suyash Are Friends Before Anything!

For the uninitiated, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai dated for several years before getting hitched in 2016. they first met on the sets of her show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and little did they know they would become partners for life. In the above picture, it is quiet obvious that Kishwer and Suyyash are friends before anything!

Fans Shower Them With Wishes & Love!

Fans have always adored this jodi and there has been no dearth of love from social media for their beautiful relationship. A fan said, "May you both enjoy hearts full of memories. Best wishes for a day filled with love. You two were made for each other. May your love grow like wildflowers, and happy anniversary to an amazing couple! Best wishes on this wonderful occasion! A love like yours lasts! Love you now more than ever." - (sic)

"Aap dono ki jodi kath na tute, Khuda kare aap ek dusre se kabhi na ruthe.Yuhi ek hokar aap ye zindagi bitayein. Ki Aap dono se khushyion ke ek pal bhi na chhute. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DI ND JIJU " - (sic)

When They Decided On Forever

Did you know, when Suyyash proposed to Kishwer, she couldn't stop crying for an hour? Well, it wasn't the ring or the proposal that made her cry. Apparently, he had the engagement ring wrapped in several layers of paper and each one of it had a promise written. We aren't surprised Kishwer got emotional and the couple is staying true to the forever promise they made to each other.