 »   »  Koffee With Karan 6: Aamir Khan Graces The Show; Malaika Arora Judges The Rapid Fire Round!

The much-awaited chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6 will be hitting the television screens on October 21, 2018. After a long wait and number of speculations, it has now been revealed that the first episode of season 6 will be graced by none other the two leading ladies of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. In the later episode Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan graces the show along with the gorgeous Malaika Arora. Aamir and Karan indulge in an interesting rapid fire, which Malaika Arora is seen judging.

In the beginning of the video which was shared previously, Karan is seen saying, "I am proud to start my season with girl power". Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a red strapless dress and Dipika looks elegant in a white long dress. In the next few seconds of the video, Karan is seen asking Deepika and Alia about Ranbir Kapoor.

When Karan says, "You have been in a relationship with Ranbir, Alia is in one right now...", Deepika interrupts saying "Don't try and make it awkward, because it was not." Later, he asks, who will be getting married first, to which, Alia and Deepika point at each other. If rumors hold true, Deepika Padukone will be getting married to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh soon.

We are looking forward to seeing more celebrities on the show soon. Stay tuned and watch the space for more updates!