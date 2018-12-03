 »   »  Koffee With Karan 6: Badshah & Diljit Dosanjh's Episode Is All About Endless Laughter, Fun & Fashion

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 6 will be featuring Bollywood rappers Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. The promo of the forthcoming episode was premiered last night after Kajol and Ajay Devgn's episode was aired. In the two teaser promos released, Badshah and Diljit are seeing cracking up as they answer all of Karan Johar's questions. The trio also get into a fashion police mode as they try to guess the names of the clothing brands!

In one of the segments called 'Koffee Shots', Karan asks Badshah "the one mistake you would never repeat in Bollywood again", to which the rapper responds saying, "Doing songs for films like Baar Baar Dekho". We wonder why Badsha said that knowing what a hit the song became.

And later, he asks Dilijt how he deals with all the female attention he gets. He replied saying, gender doesn't matter to him, at which Badshah bursts out. And when Karan asks "Have you made out in a car or a khet?", Diljit refrains from answering that question and rather takes a Koffee shot.

The Fun-jabi boys are here to stir up a storm on the next episode of #KoffeeWithKaran! #KoffeeWithDiljit #KoffeeWithBadshah pic.twitter.com/OYjflcfK5h — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 2, 2018

For the first time ever on Koffee With Karan, music and film industry sensations will be appearing. After the shoot, Diljit Tweeted, "#Koffeewithkaran With MY FASHION SOULMATES Fav. Director & AMAZING HUMAN BEING @karanjohar Sir Fav. Rapper and BIG Brother @Its_Badshah Bhaji Baut Fun Kiya Shoot Pe.." - (sic)