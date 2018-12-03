English
Koffee With Karan 6: Badshah & Diljit Dosanjh's Episode Is All About Endless Laughter, Fun & Fashion

By
    The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 6 will be featuring Bollywood rappers Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. The promo of the forthcoming episode was premiered last night after Kajol and Ajay Devgn's episode was aired. In the two teaser promos released, Badshah and Diljit are seeing cracking up as they answer all of Karan Johar's questions. The trio also get into a fashion police mode as they try to guess the names of the clothing brands!

    KWK 6 : Badshah & Diljit Crack You Up!

    In one of the segments called 'Koffee Shots', Karan asks Badshah "the one mistake you would never repeat in Bollywood again", to which the rapper responds saying, "Doing songs for films like Baar Baar Dekho". We wonder why Badsha said that knowing what a hit the song became.

    And later, he asks Dilijt how he deals with all the female attention he gets. He replied saying, gender doesn't matter to him, at which Badshah bursts out. And when Karan asks "Have you made out in a car or a khet?", Diljit refrains from answering that question and rather takes a Koffee shot.

    For the first time ever on Koffee With Karan, music and film industry sensations will be appearing. After the shoot, Diljit Tweeted, "#Koffeewithkaran With MY FASHION SOULMATES Fav. Director & AMAZING HUMAN BEING @karanjohar Sir Fav. Rapper and BIG Brother @Its_Badshah Bhaji Baut Fun Kiya Shoot Pe.." - (sic)

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
