 »   »  Koffee With Karan 6 : Not Meera Rajput, But This Person Will Share The Couch With Shahid Kapoor!

This season of Koffee With Karan has witnessed several stars already. But, Karan Johar knows how to keep his viewers entertained with his highly controversial chat show. In the last episode, we saw Saif Ali Khan grace the show with his lovely daughter Sara Khan. In the upcoming episode, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen with a special guest. Unlike last time, Shahid will not be sharing the couch with wife Meera Rajput. Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share the below picture.
Yes, you guessed it right. For the first time ever, Shahid will be accompanied by his baby brother Ishaan Khatter. Karan captioned the image as, "Brother in arms!". Shahid also shared a picture on his Instagram handle with Ishaan and wrote, "Baby boy I always got your back". - (sic)
We can't wait to see the storm this brother duo is going to create on Karan's chat show. Previously, when Sara appeared on the show with her father Saif Ali Khan, the viewers went gaga over her extremely charming personality.
After the episode was aired, Twitteratti couldn't stop gushing over Sara. A fan Tweeted, #SaraAliKhan New Volcano To Bollywood.. She is Just Going to Erupt Like @aliaa08.She Showed a Great Sense Of humor But She was also Watching #KWK From Beginning.Setting Up The Best Example Of
MovingOnWithLife!!! LOved it. So Influencing " - (sic)
Another fan wrote, "It's taken #SaraAliKhan just about 49 odd minutes on #KoffeeWithKaran to win me over as a fan! Her confidence, wit, maturity & spunk will certainly take her to glorious heights of stardom! Mark my words guys, she's here to conquer your hearts!" - (sic)