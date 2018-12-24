 »   »  Koffee With Karan 6 : This Is What Baahubali's Prabhas Had To Say About Dating Anushka Shetty!

Last night's episode of Koffee With Karan 6 witnessed the Baahubali trio, whose presence created a wave of change. For the first time ever, actor Prabhas was seen on a television show, who is known to be shy by nature. Rajmouli, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas got candid as they discussed a variety of topics. But, what caught our atttention the most was the bit which addressed the alleged romantic relationship between Prabhas and Anushka Sharma. However, Prabhas reponse was simple yet interesting.

When the host Karan asked Prabhas if he and Anushka were dating, he reponded saying, "No. If any two people will work together for two years, of course, they will be linked. But I wasn't dating Anushka. Ask Raj (Rajamouli) if you want."

To which Karan said, "Because she was playing your wife, your mother in the films. It was complicated." Prabhas agreed with Karan and said, "Exactly, see, how can I date her?" Rana also backed him saying he didn't date Anushka.

The Baahubali trio and Karan also discussed about what they went through when the movie was released. Prabhas said, "We decided to be each other's emotional support on the day of its release. But things apparently didn't go as planned."

Rajamouli said, "Even though there was immense positive response from the audience in North and Tamil Nadu, the Telugu audience didn't like the film much in the beginning. Maybe they were expecting something else. It was only by Sunday night that they started receiving the movie well."