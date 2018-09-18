English
Koffee With Karan Season 6 Promo Out! First Episode To Air On October 21, 2018

By
    Karan Johar is back with Koffe With Karan Season 6. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle today to share the first promo of his chat show. After a long wait, one of the most controversial chat shows will be back on the television. The first episode to scheduled to be aired on October 21, 2018 at 9 pm on Star World and Hotstar .The promo features a young boy playing Karan Johar, who is curious to find answers to some of the controversial questions dealing with factors such as plastic surgeries, affairs, usage of steroids and more!

    Koffee With Karan Season 6 Promo Out!

    If the promo alone has the fans so excited, we wonder what the show has in the store to offer the audiences. Similar to all the previous seasons, fans can expect to witness revelation of some of the most hidden secrets of the glamor world, controversies, and gossips. The previous seasons created a lot of buzz by touching upon issues such as nepotism and broken love affairs.

    Several celebrity names are making rounds with regard to the pilot episode. Reports are saying that newlywed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be featured in the first episode, which will be their first show as a couple after their wedding. Ranbir Singh and Alia Bhatt are also speculated to appear on the show.

    Well, we all know how good Karan is at keeping secrets and equally good at making celebrities spill the beans. Only time and tell us what the filmmaker has on mind to surprise his fans. Are you excited for to watch the season 6 of Koffee with Karan. Let us know in the comments below!

    The story of the UNAFRAID BOY! #koffeewithkaran is back!!!! Season 6!!! @starworldindia @hotstar

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 18, 2018 at 12:24am PDT

