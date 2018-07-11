 »   »  Krushna Abhishek Says He Has All The Right To Be Upset With Govinda, The Tiff Continues

Related Articles
The tiff between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek only seems to get worse by the day. It all started with Kashmira Shah's tweet that read, "people dance for money", which Sunita thought was directed at her. Though the comedian Krushna apologized to Govinda and his wife, the fight continued. In a recent interview to the leading daily Hindustan Times, he told he has all the right to be upset with Govinda as the actor didn't attend Krushna's kid's birthday. Read here to know the details of their on-going quarrel.
Krushna & Govinda Tried Reconciling
Krushna said, "There was a tweet. He (Govinda) wasn't coming to my show, The Drama Company. I talked to mami (Govinda's wife Sunita) about it and told them that you guys went to Kapil Sharma's show and you need to come to my show as well. People are asking me. Then they came and it was a fantastic episode. But then, Kashmira tweeted something wrong for my sister. Govinda thought it was for them."
Krushna Is Upset With Govinda & Wife
"I tried to clarify, but mami got angry. Then I decided to not get in between mami and Kashmira. Then it was the first birthday of my kid. They didn't come for it, and then I got upset. My mother has raised Govinda ji, so I have all the rights to be upset with him."
Kashmira’s Perception
"If I tweeted or posted something last year, why didn't they clear this with me then, instead of bringing it up a year later and dragging Krushna into it. I'm a logical woman and won't resort to washing dirty linen in public. I have enemies that I don't care about."
Kashmira Says Krushna Is Influenced
"He's being pressurized by someone to say this, or else why would Krushna want to look like a spineless person just ten days after saying that I was not at fault. I feel bad for him, as he wants to side with them as they are his blood." Kashmira said.
Sunita & Govinda Didn’t Visit The Kids In Hospital
"Our kids were born last year (June) and they never came to see them in the hospital, not even when one of my kids was fighting for his life. They were not a part of that struggle, so why drag my kids into this unhealthy environment now?"
