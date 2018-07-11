 »   »  Kubbra Sait On Shooting Bare Front Scene In Sacred Games; Anurag Kashyap Made Her Cry 7 Times!

Anurag Made Her Drink Lots Of Whiskey

"Just before the scene, I had a very happy, very excited, very joyful Anurag Kashyap jumping in front of me. Ache se karege haan, acha scene haan, ache se. I was laughing then, but I had to cry in the scene. We got to the vanity, he asked me what I drink, I said wine and he said get her a glass of whiskey. So he poured me a glass of whiskey and started reading the lines."

She Had Tears In Her Eyes While Listening To Anurag

"Then I also start reading the lines, he takes the paper away and he says to me feel what I am saying. And the kind of emotion Anurag was reading the lines to me with, I was already at the helm of tears and at the one point, he said imagine you love someone so much but you can't have them. You want them but you know you can't have them. You don't know what do to with yourself. This love is so beautiful and strong but it's not going to last and when he said that, I just started tearing up. The minute he saw one tear in my eye, he said ab koi baat nahi karega and I am going to see her on set. He poured me another glass of whiskey, nobody spoke to me until I went on set."

Kubbra Broke Down 7 Times!

"He made me do the scene 7 times- every time after the scene, he'd come to me and say I am making you do this so many times, sorry haan. Just one more time, ek aur baar, one more and I am going again, don't hate me, I know you hate me, don't hate me. I would literally fall on the floor crying every time. He made me cry real-time 7 times."

She Praises Anurag...

"And when we finished the scene, I was still crying on the floor and he hugged me and said I love you so much and thank you for giving me this scene. I walked out of the room and everyone clapped, I didn't know it was so beautifully done. Working with him (Kashyap) was so endearing, he is so simple as a person. He's got so much reality in him."

Nawazuddin Treated Kubbra Right

"Cuckoo would not have been Cuckoo if Nawazuddin or Gaitonde had not treated her the way he did. The humane approach to this character, it is of course that stems from the character itself, but the genuine love, admiration and longing that Gaitonde had for her is beautiful."