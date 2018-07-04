 »   »  Watch: This Is How Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia Spent Precious Time With His Kids!

When Daddy Turns Stuffed Toy!

In a picture that Shabir shared, his elder son is seen stuffing cake into daddy's mouth. The actor shared the adorable moment with fans and captioned it as, "Time to be a stuffed toy . #theadventuresofAI #sundayfun"-(sic)

Family Time In Kerala?

In another pic, Shabir is seen posing with his beloved wife and two sons on a boat while bamboo rafting. Though the actor hasn't mentioned the location, seems like it was taken on the backwaters of beautiful Kerala. He put up a cute caption saying, "Row row row your boat ..... #lifeisbutadream #bamboorafting #backwaters #weekendvibes #lovingit #theadventuresofAI @kanchikaul"- (sic)

Loving Father & Adorable Kids

This picture speaks a lot about Shabir's loving father qualities. The fans couldn't contain their happiness while witnessing such a cute moment. He captioned the image as, "#localtransport #backwaters #theadventuresofAI #love"- (sic)

Wife & He

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul tied the knot in 2011 and have become one of the most cutest couples of television realm. At multiple occasion the duo is seen expressing love for each other. Shabir and Kanchi do set marriage goals, don't they?

The Official Family Shoot

This picture of Shabbir's family is worth a thousand words. The candid and beautiful picture received immense appreciation by fans when the actor shared it on his Instagram handle. He simply captioned the picture with four hearts. Each heart representing one family member? The actor seems to have fans all around the world as one of the comments said, "PLEASE @shabirahluwalia @itisriti come to Turkey 🙏 There are many fans in Turkey who want to meet u both PLEASE! COME HERE AND LOVE YOU!"- (sic)