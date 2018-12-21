 »   »  Kunal Jaisingh-Bharati Kumar Reception’s FIRST LOOK; Ishqbaaz Stars To Grace The Occasion!

Kunal Jaisingh, who known for playing the role of Omkara Oberoi on the show Ishqbaaz got hitched today! In the presence of friends and family, he got married to his longtime girlfriend Bharati Kumar in a traditional temple wedding. The pre-wedding ceremonies such as Haldi and Mehendi were held on December 18, 2018. Today, following the wedding, the couple is throwing a reception party and it has just begun. Ishqbaaz lead actor Nakuul Mehta has already arrived at the venue. Also, Kunal and Bharati's first look from the reception has been revealed.

In the picture, Kunal is seen wearing a black suit with a blue tie. He has also got a new hairdo for himself. The actor who was known for sporting long hair through the entire show Ishqbaaz, now carries well cropped hair. Meanwhile, Bharati looks beautiful in an orange silk saree with her hair tied up. The couple looks adorable together.

MOST READ : Kunal Jaisingh & Bharati Kumar Wedding Pictures Are Out & They Make An Adorable Couple! INSIDE PICSkunal jai

Also, pictures of Nakuul Mehta are making rounds on the internet. As he wasn't present at the wedding in the morning, fans were waiting for him to make an appearance. Seems like he could only join after finishing his shoot for the day. Also missing from the wedding was Surbhi Chandna, who is currently holidaying in London. In a while, more Ishqbaaz stars are expected to arrive. Watch the space for more updates!