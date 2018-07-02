 »   »  Kushal Tandon Apologizes To Ex-Girlfriends On Instagram; This Is What The Actor Had To Say!

Humble & Honest

The actor's Instagram post read, "M sorry, to all the girls I've loved before, I cannot deny it,I done broken few hearts, done my share of lying with, I knew how to keep it quiet, I knew how to hide, or if I ever did got caught I'd just deny it,a lot of women had to deal with the boy, that was supposed to be a man, so to the ones I hurt becoming who I am, I am sorry, for every single tear that fell to get me here, I am sooo sorry, for every heart that I broke to get better." - (sic)

He Further Said...

"this is my apology letter, sorry to that one sexy model chick, one I used to pop bottles with, one hit the top with, one I hit the movies with,one rocking my lovis with, one that did all that freaky shit,had to put with the drama of a boy that was supposed to be a man, I am sorry so sorry, if I can go back to time, then I would undo the crime, but I can't no I can't make it right,but at the very least I can go and apologise, but I appreciate you, Thank you, I am sorry !" -(sic)

Gauhar & Kushal

Though the relationship of Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon held ended after dating for two years, they claim to remain good friends. The couple confessed their love for each other during Bigg Boss 7. Rumours hold that Kushal's drinking habits led to their break-up.

Elena Boeva & Kushal Tandon

Bulgarian model Elena Boeva couldn't stop herself from falling for Kushal, when they paired up for the dancing reality show Nach Baliye 5. Though their relationship had to come to end, the duo continues to remain friends. Elena was seen wishing Kushal on his birthday on social media.

Is Ridhima Pandit Kushal’s Next?

Recently Kushal posted a picture of himself with the actress Ridhima Pandit that led to rumours with regard to them dating. Though neither of them has spoken about it, Kushal's caption seems to hint at something. He said, "Happy bday Panditji @ridhimapandit I don't remember what conversation we were having,but i like this picture, may you achieve every thing in life you have imagined, you deserve every happiness in this world ?." - (sic)