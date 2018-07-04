 »   »  Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Completes 18 Years; Smriti Irani & Ekta Kapoor Make Fun Of It!

Smriti’s Heartfelt Message

One of the most watched Indian television soaps, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 18 years, and this is how the creator Ekta Kapoor and actress Smriti Irani took a dig at it. The family drama that first aired in the year 2000 gained immense popularity during its tenure and Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi became a household name!

Ekta Kapoor Trolls The Character

Upon reading Smriti's post, Ekta Kapoor commented on one of the characters on the show. She rather trolled the character Mihir, that was often played by different actors. The director said, "Hahahah har hafte mihir badalte the",which translates to, each week a different person played Mihir's role. - (sic)

Smriti Irani’s Reply To Ekta’s Trolling

Agreeing to what Ekta Kapoor said about Mihir's role being played by different actors each week, Smriti Irani replied, "tell me about it!! Daily set pe aake poochna padta tha kal wala Mihir hai ki gaya." - (sic)

Ekta Says KSBKBT Changed Her Life

Ekta Kapoor also had a very sweet message to share with her fans and cast on the occasion of the show completing 18 years. She took to her Instagram handle to post an old picture taken alongside Smriti Irani and captioned it as, "18 years ago this day @starplus and @sameern changed my life ! N a star unimaginable from a relatively new medium was born @smritiiraniofficial ! Thanku @ronitboseroy @shobha9168 @rajeshjoshi n all who made this show #18yearsofkyunkiandkbc #18yearsofkyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi"- (sic)

One Of The Longest Running Shows!

Unlike many family dramas that fail to impress the audience, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired for a period of 8 years with a total of 1833 episodes! The legendary show was one of its kind that defined and re-defined family values in various ways. Would you be excited to see a sequel to this show? Write in the comments below.