 »   »  Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Completes 18 Years; Smriti Irani & Ekta Kapoor Make Fun Of It!

Related Articles
- Naagin 3 Actress Pavitra Punia’s Bikini Picture On Instagram Breaks The Internet!
- Ekta Kapoor To Return With Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki After 10 Years?
- Is Beyhadh’s Kushal Tandon Dating Ridhima Pandit?
- Must-watch Erotic Indian Web Series That Will Leave You Dazed!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Aly Goni Gets Hospitalized For Kidney Stones Post His Nose Surgery
- TRP Ratings Are Out! Naagin 3 Gets A Huge Opening; Breaks Records With Massive Ratings!
- Aamir Khan Appreciates The Test Case, Ekta Kapoor Says ‘I’m Officially In Heaven’
- Pulkit Samrat Rejects An Offer To Judge A Dance Reality Show, Says He Doesn’t Wish To Do TV Now!
- Divyanka-Vivek, Karan-Ankita, Mouni Roy & Others Adorably Wish Birthday Girl Ekta Kapoor!
- Ekta Kapoor On YHM Trolls: I Can Take On 100 PewDiePies But Can’t Tolerate When People Get Personal!
- Karan Kundra & Yogita Bihani’s Dil Hi Toh Hai Promo: This Epic Romantic Family Saga Is A Must Watch!
- Star Plus REVAMPED! Alia Bhatt Introduces Viewers To The Shows, Here’s The List Of New Shows
One of the most watched Indian television soaps, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 18 years, and this is how the creator Ekta Kapoor and actress Smriti Irani took a dig at it. The family drama that first aired in the year 2000 gained immense popularity during its tenure and Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi became a household name!
Smriti’s Heartfelt Message
One of the most watched Indian television soaps, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 18 years, and this is how the creator Ekta Kapoor and actress Smriti Irani took a dig at it. The family drama that first aired in the year 2000 gained immense popularity during its tenure and Smriti Irani, who played the role of Tulsi became a household name!
Ekta Kapoor Trolls The Character
Upon reading Smriti's post, Ekta Kapoor commented on one of the characters on the show. She rather trolled the character Mihir, that was often played by different actors. The director said, "Hahahah har hafte mihir badalte the",which translates to, each week a different person played Mihir's role. - (sic)
Smriti Irani’s Reply To Ekta’s Trolling
Agreeing to what Ekta Kapoor said about Mihir's role being played by different actors each week, Smriti Irani replied, "tell me about it!! Daily set pe aake poochna padta tha kal wala Mihir hai ki gaya." - (sic)
Ekta Says KSBKBT Changed Her Life
Ekta Kapoor also had a very sweet message to share with her fans and cast on the occasion of the show completing 18 years. She took to her Instagram handle to post an old picture taken alongside Smriti Irani and captioned it as, "18 years ago this day @starplus and @sameern changed my life ! N a star unimaginable from a relatively new medium was born @smritiiraniofficial ! Thanku @ronitboseroy @shobha9168 @rajeshjoshi n all who made this show #18yearsofkyunkiandkbc #18yearsofkyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi"- (sic)
One Of The Longest Running Shows!
Unlike many family dramas that fail to impress the audience, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired for a period of 8 years with a total of 1833 episodes! The legendary show was one of its kind that defined and re-defined family values in various ways. Would you be excited to see a sequel to this show? Write in the comments below.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.