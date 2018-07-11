 »   »  Less Known Facts About Radhika Apte, That Prove She’s Beauty With Brains

English
Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Actress Radhika Apte is all over the news lately and has always been known for creating a lot of buzz, be it with her unconventional acting choices or bold statements. The Sacred Games actress has also been receiving immense praises for landing back-to-back Netflix Original Indian series that include, Lust Stories, Sacred Games and the latest horror-thriller Ghoul. While we know her to be a brilliant actor with a fearless attitude, these lesser known facts about Radhika Apte will prove that she's a beauty with brains!

    She Holds A Double Degree

    We often get to hear that actors don't pay importance to academics as they are more inclined towards the cultural facets of life. Whereas, Radhika Apte has not just one, but two degrees. She studied economics and mathematics from Fergusson College in Pune.

    She’s Married To A British Musician

    Are you surprised to know that this actress is married? Well, you would be taken aback to hear that she's married to a British musician by the name Benedict Taylor, whom she met in London. He's acted as the music director for the Marathi movie Killa that received a lot of appreciations for its songs.

    Radhika Knows 4 Languages!

    Gone are the days when one could take much pride in being a bi-lingual. The Parched beauty can speak four languages fluently. The list includes Marathi, Hindi, English and Bengali. She's the only actress in Bollywood who has featured in different regional films!

    Radhika Is A Trained Dancer

    If you think she was trained in acting only, then you're wrong. Radhika Apte is a trained Kathak dancer, who also went on to learn Contemporary Dance at London's Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

    Radhika's Father Is A Doctor

    It's not all. Radhika's father is one of the leading neurosurgeons in Pune, who heads the Sahyadri Hospital. Yet, she decided to take a leap into an entirely different industry with no background whatsoever and made it so big. This proves she is a beauty with brains, doesn't it?

    Before she made her debut in Bollywood, Radhika was theater artist for a long time. She mostly featured in Marathi films like 'Tu', 'Matra Ratra', and also worked in English dramas like 'Bombay Black'. It was during Bombay Black that she got spotted by the Bollywood actor Rahul Bose and recommended her in the industry.

    Radhika Apte Will Be Next Seen In Netflix's Original Ghoul

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 9:18 [IST]
