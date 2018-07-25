 »   »  Mahika Sharma's Mother Is Upset With Her Boldness In The Movie & Didn't Let Her Stay At Home!

Mahika Sharma has always managed to be in the limelight. Be it for her eerie statements or for getting manhandled during Ratha Yatra. The television actress yet again surprised us all when she announced her Bollywood debut. Seems like it hasn't gone so well for her after all, as her mother is upset about her bold scenes and dialogues in the movie. If you're wondering who she is acting with, it is none other than the British adult film star Danny D!

Talking about making her debut through the film Modern Culture that stars her and Danny D, Mahika told Times Of India, "People are criticising me since I'm working with a porn star. My mom stays in Assam and she has cut all connections with me. Recently when I went to meet her she didn't allow me to stay at our house since she was unhappy that I am working with an adult star in and how everyone is talking about it. I tried to explain things to her but our relatives and outsiders are brain washing my mom."

"I respect my mother's wishes. I am hoping to make her understand that I am not doing a porn film. It is a Bollywood film with a British adult star. My elder sister is with me and is trying to make things work. I want all of us to be together and I'm keeping my fingers crossed. Till then, I am just focusing on my work.", she further added.

Besides acting together in their movie, Mahika Sharma and Danny D are rumored to be one of the contestant pairs on the reality show Bigg Boss 12. When Danny was approached with regard to this, he didn't deny his plausible participation on the show, but he has been quoted as saying that he would want Mahika to be there with him on Bigg Boss as she has been a huge support.

