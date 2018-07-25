English
 »   »  Mahika Sharma's Mother Is Upset With Her Boldness In The Movie & Didn't Let Her Stay At Home!

Mahika Sharma's Mother Is Upset With Her Boldness In The Movie & Didn't Let Her Stay At Home!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mahika Sharma has always managed to be in the limelight. Be it for her eerie statements or for getting manhandled during Ratha Yatra. The television actress yet again surprised us all when she announced her Bollywood debut. Seems like it hasn't gone so well for her after all, as her mother is upset about her bold scenes and dialogues in the movie. If you're wondering who she is acting with, it is none other than the British adult film star Danny D!

    Mahika Sharma

    Talking about making her debut through the film Modern Culture that stars her and Danny D, Mahika told Times Of India, "People are criticising me since I'm working with a porn star. My mom stays in Assam and she has cut all connections with me. Recently when I went to meet her she didn't allow me to stay at our house since she was unhappy that I am working with an adult star in and how everyone is talking about it. I tried to explain things to her but our relatives and outsiders are brain washing my mom."

    "I respect my mother's wishes. I am hoping to make her understand that I am not doing a porn film. It is a Bollywood film with a British adult star. My elder sister is with me and is trying to make things work. I want all of us to be together and I'm keeping my fingers crossed. Till then, I am just focusing on my work.", she further added.

    Besides acting together in their movie, Mahika Sharma and Danny D are rumored to be one of the contestant pairs on the reality show Bigg Boss 12. When Danny was approached with regard to this, he didn't deny his plausible participation on the show, but he has been quoted as saying that he would want Mahika to be there with him on Bigg Boss as she has been a huge support.

    Also Read -Bigg Boss 10 Monalisa Will Be Seen As A Dayan On Nazar!

    /

    Read more about: mahika sharma
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue