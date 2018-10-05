 »   »  Mahika Sharma Supports Tanushree Dutta; Calls Her 'Maa Durga' & Says 'My Country Is Very Illiterate'

Ever since Tanushree Dutta spoke about the sexual harassment that she was subjected to nearly 10 years ago, by a renowned Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, several celebrities have supported her. Recently, television actress Mahika Sharma too voiced her opinion on the issue during an interview. A few months back, the actress was eve-teased and manhandled during one of her visits to Rath Yatra. Mahika, who herself has been a face of many controversies, called Tanushree 'Maa Durga'!

Mahika said, "I can see Maa Durga in her. She don't need anyone support as I can feel the truth in her eyes. I dont really know what is the truth. But can see how the innocent girl living the pain for 10 years has come out to fight and win. And as truth is with her she don't need our support. She can fight for herself."

She further added, "I'm really stressed, my life has become a part of public talk. People harassing me because they think in a very stupid way. Some call me a porn actress others think that I'm girlfriend of a Porn star. People cant think of friendship and work. They always need to talk something beyond it. Its an obvious situation that even when the girl speak about sex, society never look her with respect. I personally feel my country is very illiterate to understand things and keep a proper point of view. Here people only enjoy making fun of others life. And I don't find anything will be changed in future too."

Talking about the issues women face in India, Mahika said, "Here people can never enjoy and win from the society which always favors a man. Dutta case will also rest once media moves on. There are many such cases already in the history of bollywood."

