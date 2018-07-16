 »   »  Mahika Sharma Was Manhandled During Rath Yatra, Says She Was Pushed To Be Slapped!

Television actress Mahika Sharma has always been in the news for controversies and making statements that appal everyone. This time, being on the receiving end, Mahika shared a horrifying story about being eve-teased during the Ratha Yatra! The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the shocking experience with fans. She wrote, "I really don't know why that happened. I was really so confused. Like if working is a crime. Talking about 'sex' is a crime". - (sic)

She further continued, "We are human being. We all have crush, fantasy and will and wishes. That's natural. I was facing social media harassment I didn't say anything. People clicking weird pictures and sharing, asking my rates, gaudy messages. I kept calm. But think today on Ratha Yatra I went for morning Aarti and group of people made my fun and one pushed me and was to slap. Still, I kept quiet. No complaints". - (sic)

"And I don't want to. I believe Lord Jagannath will do justice. They are his kid. I'm also his daughter. And I forgive. Because we are one. God bless them. I'm sorry after coming to you. I couldn't see you, lord. Bless me." - (sic), she added.

While talking to the daily SpotboyE, Mahika narrated the entire incident. She said, "The incident took place outside the temple. We got down from our car and were asked to walk for 20 to 25 minutes. It was early morning and we needed to reach the temple soon to attend maha aarti. When my friends and I were walking and people recognized me. A group who was sure, not local people, but some pilgrimage from some other state".

Mahika continued, "They started taunting me, like what I'm doing here, I should not go to temple but find a way to a bar. They started saying porn star ke saath movie, Afridi se chahti hai. I literally can't tell what all they said. But I ignored and kept going for my prayers. But soon they tried coming close, pushed and then when I replied, they said sorry. But I choose to walk back instead of getting to temple. I was scared and really uncomfortable. Any girl would be."

