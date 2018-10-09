India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Mallika, Richa & Others React To Alok Nath Rape Allegations; Mini Mathur Says, 'Sanskari My Chappal'

Mallika, Richa & Others React To Alok Nath Rape Allegations; Mini Mathur Says, 'Sanskari My Chappal'

By
    When television producer and director Vinita Nanda opened up about being sexually harassed and raped by the renowned actor Alok Nath, people were shocked and disgusted to learn that an actor termed 'sanskaari' could be involved in such a horrific act. Besides the public, several celebrities have also voiced their opinion about the issue. These stars took to their Twitter handles to slam Alok Nath. This is what comedian Mallika Dua, Bollywood actress Richa Chadda, and television actress Mini Mathur had to say about the incident.

    Mini Mathur

    Sharing Vinita's screenshots, Mini Mathur wrote, "For heavens sake. To think someone as avante garde & ballsy as @vintananda went through this torture and couldn't speak up for 19 years!!! This makes me so sad & angry..#Sanskari my chappal!!" - (sic)

    Mallika Dua

    Comedian and actress Mallika Dua said, "Part 1 #Babuji My ass. This is so terrifying. How must she have dealt with this alone in the bloody 90's. Thank god for social media. @weeny @AnooBhu @MasalaBai @RegaJha" - (sic)

    Shephali Bhatt & Swara Bhasker

    Shephali Bhatt wrote, "I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years.@vintananda's heart-wrenching post which reaffirms that #TimesUp, even for the (so-called) "most #Sanskaari person in the film and television industry." Sawara re-tweeted Shepali's quote and wrote, "Heart wrenching. 😢😢😢😢" - (sic)

    Richa Chadda

    Bollywood actress Richa Chadda also shared a quote that read "#AlokNath should be jailed for the rest of his life..or hanged" and simply wrote, "#AlokNath" followed by emoticons that represented a disgusting face.

    Tanmay Bhat & Gursimran Khamba OUT Of AIB; Rohan & Tanmay's Pedophilic Tweets Exposed!

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 14:41 [IST]
