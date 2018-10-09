 »   »  Mallika, Richa & Others React To Alok Nath Rape Allegations; Mini Mathur Says, 'Sanskari My Chappal'

Mini Mathur

Sharing Vinita's screenshots, Mini Mathur wrote, "For heavens sake. To think someone as avante garde & ballsy as @vintananda went through this torture and couldn't speak up for 19 years!!! This makes me so sad & angry..#Sanskari my chappal!!" - (sic)

Mallika Dua

Comedian and actress Mallika Dua said, "Part 1 #Babuji My ass. This is so terrifying. How must she have dealt with this alone in the bloody 90's. Thank god for social media. @weeny @AnooBhu @MasalaBai @RegaJha" - (sic)

Shephali Bhatt & Swara Bhasker

Shephali Bhatt wrote, "I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years.@vintananda's heart-wrenching post which reaffirms that #TimesUp, even for the (so-called) "most #Sanskaari person in the film and television industry." Sawara re-tweeted Shepali's quote and wrote, "Heart wrenching. 😢😢😢😢" - (sic)

Richa Chadda

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda also shared a quote that read "#AlokNath should be jailed for the rest of his life..or hanged" and simply wrote, "#AlokNath" followed by emoticons that represented a disgusting face.