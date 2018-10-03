English
Mandana Karimi Says Ishqbaaz Team Is Like A Big Family; Reveals They Bonded Over This!

    Ishqbaaz makers brought in a few major twists in the show when they roped in the Iranian beauty Mandana Karimi. The actress entered the show in August 2018 as Nancy. The death of her character was most unexpected and the show managed to grab a lot of attention using the same. In a recent interview, Mandana spoke in detail about her journey in Ishqbaaz and also revealed about a few inside secrets that you just can't miss out on. While talking to Indian Express, Mandana Karimi called Ishqbaaz a big family. This is what she had to say about working with them.

    Mandana Praises Ishqbaaz Team

    The actress who originally hails from Iran has had a hard time adapting the Indian accent and learning Hindi. Talking about this, Mandana said, "In films, you have a lot of time to prepare. Television is a very fast medium. There isn't much time to learn and then deliver the dialogues. You are shooting so cut-to-cut. Also, I have a very clear accent, and that creates difficulty in bagging a good role. But I am so thankful that the channel and production house showed trust in me. I had a wonderful time shooting with the team."

    Ishqbaaz Team's Bonding Time

    Mandana said that Ishqbaaz team was extremely warm towards her. Calling them a big family, the actress said, "I felt like a guest, who walked straight into their home and they welcomed me with open arms. They were really sweet and made all efforts to make me comfortable. Our favourite part during the shoots was the lunchtime as everyone would sit together and eat."

    She Didn't Know Much About Ishqbaaz

    "I do not follow television so didn't know much about it. But my family loves watching the show. One of my aunts is a crazy fan of Ishqbaaaz. When I signed the show, I asked her about it. She got so happy and excited. That's when I realised that I have made the right choice."

    Opens Up About Her Divorce

    The 30-year-old actress went through a divorce last year. When asked if that affected her, she said, "Of course, it affected me a lot. Both personally and professionally, I was going through an emotional low but thankfully, I had my friends and family with me."

    Mandana Wants To Start Afresh

    She further added, "As for work, since my ex-husband belongs to the industry, I lost on a lot of work. People were not ready to work with me after being influenced by what had happened. But I have left it all behind and I'm looking ahead to a positive new start."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 15:08 [IST]
