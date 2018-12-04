English
Maniesh's Selfie With Salman Khan & Akon Goes Viral; Here's Why Salman Missed DeepVeer's Reception

    Recently, the Indian Idol 10 host Maniesh Paul shared a picture on his Instagram handle which has gone viral. In the picture, he's seen sharing the frame with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Hollywoood singer Akon. Salman Khan is seen being goofy, which is rare, while Akon casually sports a smile. Salman and Akon had been to Phuket in Thailand for a wedding. Salman also shared a video on his Instagram page that shows him singing and dancing on the stage.

    Maniesh captioned his selfie as, "Super fun nite with @beingsalmankhan and @akon... nice to meet u brother.. u r a rockstar perfromer.. #mp #host #show #salmankhan #akon #nowplaying #music #blockbuster #phuket " - (sic)

    Everyone wondered why Salman Khan was missing from the DeepVeer reception that took place recently in Mumbai. And now we know that the reason was his trip to Thailand. A few more pictures that are making rounds show Salman traveling back with Daisy Shah in a private jet.

    Good thing Maniesh Paul captured this special moment of two great stars coming together and sharing a frame. Also, Salman looked chirpier than his usual self. He was seen singing and dancing to Bollywood songs at the wedding. The actor is currently busy with his forthcoming film Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead.

