 »   »  Spicey! Television Actor Harshad Arora Dating His Reel Mother Aparna Kumar?

They Share A Vanity Van

According to TOI reports, this is what sources had to say about the reel mother and son's relationship. "Aparna and Harshad are always with each other. They come and leave together. On the set too, Harshad waits for Aparna to finish her scenes and then they head to the vanity van, which they share. Everyone is aware of the special friendship. They hang out even when they are not shooting."

Aparna Says They Are Extremely Close

Aparna told in an interview to BT, "Harshad and I are extremely close, primarily because both of us are from Delhi. Secondly, for the first two months, all our scenes were with each other. The show required me to speak in chaste Hindi, which I am really bad at. My director was upset with me, and I would cry my heart out in front of Harshad. He helped me so much, there came a point when I would seek his approval after my scenes were shot. That's how we bonded."

They Are Both Foodies!

"We spend a lot of time together; both of us are foodies and that's another thing we bong over. WE are extremely close, but that's about it." when asked about their friendship growing into love she said, "I can't talk about the future. It may or may not happen."

Harshad Calls Aparna Jovial

"Aparna is jovial and gets along with everyone. She is like a live-wire on the set. We have a lot of scenes together, we eat, together and share the same vanity van. We bond over food, acting and films."