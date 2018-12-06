English
 #MeToo: Alok Nath Goes MISSING After Vinita Nanda Lodged Rape Complaint? Here's Why!

#MeToo: Alok Nath Goes MISSING After Vinita Nanda Lodged Rape Complaint? Here's Why!

    A few days back television producer Vinita Nanda shared her ordeal after she lodged a police complaint against sanskaari babuji Alok Nath. The actor has been booked under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code for rape and sexual assault by the Oshiwara police. However, the cops have themselves now issued a statement saying Alok Nath has been missing ever since the complaint has been lodged. When his counsel was contacted, he accepted that the actor is missing and even revealed the reason.

    Cops Confirm He's Gone Astray

    A cop from the Oshiwara police station told Mid Day, "There was no one at his house to accept the summons letter issued to him last week,". And a source told Mumbai tabloid, "His [Nath's] version is equally important in the case. Last week, we had issued summons to him so that the next level of investigation in the Vinita Nanda case can be initiated but he was not at home. We don't know where he is!"

    Alok's Counsel Speaks Up

    Revealing the reason behind his missing, Alok Nath's counsel said, "The summons was issued but was not served as Nath is not in Mumbai. He will return to the city this week and will definitely visit Oshiwara police station. He is in touch with me. I have not read the contents of the summons".

    He's Defending Himself Still

    Seems like the sanskaari babuji isn't ready to accept the accusations made against him. He told Aaj Tak "In the current situation, if a woman accuses a man, no one will consider listening to a man's version so it's useless to react. I have known her. I would not like to comment on it. She has the right to put forward her thoughts. Right now, I am trying to come to terms with the whole thing. Will comment later."

    All Vinita Wants Is Justice

    Vinita Nanda on the other hand is only trying to seek justice. She says she holds no revenge against him. While talking to IANS she said, "Let me know that no other woman would be violated by you the way I was. All I see right now is an attitude of defiance and shamelessness. If that's the way it is going to be, then I'll see my fight for justice to the end,".

