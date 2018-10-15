 »   »  #MeToo: Mallika Dua's Response To Sexual Harassment Claims Against Her Father Is SHOCKING!

Indian comedian and actress Mallika Dua has been one huge supporter of the ongoing #MeToo movement. She has come forward and voiced her opinion towards several allegations made against some of the most known personalities. Recently, filmmaker Nishita Jain accused Mallika's father Vinod Dua of sexual harassment. Within a short period since the accusation was made, Mallika Dua took to her Instagram handle to express her opinion on this and her response was shocking.

In an elaborate post thats he shared, Mallika starts off saying 'IF at all my father is truly guilty of what you describes, it is unacceptable, traumatic and painful. Later, she said that she's extremely upset about being dragged into the controversy only because it's her father.

She further wrote, "To Everyone Else, this is NOT my battle to fight. It's not my responsibility or my shame or my burden. I will deal with this my way and on my time. Stop forcing women to give statements for your entertainment."

In a long post that Nishita Jain shared, she is seen pointing at Vinod specifically for attacking Akshay Kumar, when he made sexist comments against his daughter Mallika. She wrote, When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar's sexist words to his daughter Malika Dua, I said to myself he's obviously forgotten that he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist. If he did to me, I'm sure he would have done it to other women."

MOST READ :Jasleen Matharu NOT HAPPY With Anup Jalota's Re-entry; Anup Wants To Fight Against Jasleen

"Today, he does programmes explaining the world what constitutes sexual harassment. He should stop everything and look into his own shady past. I saw him on a thread which was expressing outrage the false accusations against Varun Grover. I could see what his mind was cooking up when stories against him spill out. I won't be surprised if he denies." - (sic)