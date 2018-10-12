 »   »  #MeToo: Smriti Irani Supports The Movement; Says Women Should Get The Justice They Deserve

Women Want To Live Their Dreams

Addressing the issue of women being subjected to different kinds of harassment at their work places, Smriti Irani said, "Women don't go to work to be harassed. They go to work to live their dreams and to earn a respectable living. So, it must be difficult for them to come out and talk about whatever happened in their professional life."

She Further Added

"It is an extremely important phase (in the evolution) of our society where more and more women are getting support so that they can speak out and I feel that there are enough instruments in our judicial and police system to deliver justice. I am hopeful that all these ladies speaking out will get the justice they deserve."

On The Accusation Against The BJP Leader

"I appreciate that the media is accosting his (former) female colleagues, but I think it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement not for me because I was personally not present there. But I have said again and again that the women speaking out should in no way feel ashamed."

Victims Shouldn't Be Mocked At

It is a known fact that in such issues, the victims are often mocked at for various reasons. Talking about this, Smriti said, "Anybody who is speaking out shouldn't be victimized or mocked at. That is my only appeal to everybody who is witnessing this surge of the outpouring of emotions, of anger on the internet and offline as well."