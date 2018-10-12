 »   »  #MeToo: Smriti Irani Supports The Movement; Says Women Should Get The Justice They Deserve

Related Articles
- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Completes 18 Years; Smriti Irani & Ekta Kapoor Make Fun Of It!
-
- RIP Sridevi! From Katrina Kaif's Heartfelt Post To Jacqueline Fernandez's Musical Tribute
- Smriti Irani Responds To Online Petition Filed Against Pehredaar Piya Ki; Will The Show Be Banned?
- #17YearsOfKyunki: Ekta Kapoor Reveals How Her Life Changed With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi!
- Blast From The Past! Did You Know Shahrukh Khan Named Smriti Irani’s Stepdaughter?
- Did You Know? Vinod Khanna & Smriti Irani Had Done A Television Show Together?
Just a while ago veteran actress Himani Shivpuri expressed her opinion on the on-going #MeToo movement and revealed that she too has been harassed by several important people in the industry and has stories to share. Now, another renowned actress and political figure Smriti Irani has come forth to talk about it. The Union Textile Minister on Thursday supported the women who have come forward to share their stories and said that they need to get the justice they deserve. This is what she had to say about women being harassed at their work places.
Women Want To Live Their Dreams
Addressing the issue of women being subjected to different kinds of harassment at their work places, Smriti Irani said, "Women don't go to work to be harassed. They go to work to live their dreams and to earn a respectable living. So, it must be difficult for them to come out and talk about whatever happened in their professional life."
She Further Added
"It is an extremely important phase (in the evolution) of our society where more and more women are getting support so that they can speak out and I feel that there are enough instruments in our judicial and police system to deliver justice. I am hopeful that all these ladies speaking out will get the justice they deserve."
On The Accusation Against The BJP Leader
"I appreciate that the media is accosting his (former) female colleagues, but I think it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement not for me because I was personally not present there. But I have said again and again that the women speaking out should in no way feel ashamed."
Victims Shouldn't Be Mocked At
It is a known fact that in such issues, the victims are often mocked at for various reasons. Talking about this, Smriti said, "Anybody who is speaking out shouldn't be victimized or mocked at. That is my only appeal to everybody who is witnessing this surge of the outpouring of emotions, of anger on the internet and offline as well."
MOST READ : Himani Shivpuri To Reveal Her #MeToo Story? 'Important People Have Tried To Take Advantage Of Me'