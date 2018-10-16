 »   »  #MeToo: Surbhi Chandna, Krystle D'Souza, Hina Khan & Sriti Jha Speak Up; 'Consent Is Important'!

Surbhi Chandna

Ishqbaaz's Surbhi Chandna posted a throwback picture from her Taarak Mehta days and wrote, "I would be happy to goad women to come out in the open with their soul shaking stories, we are here to give you a hear #metoo" - (sic)

Krystle D'souza

In an interview with Pinkvilla, television actress Krystle said, "I think it is high time that women stand up for themselves and say things as it is because that is also important. The MeToo movement is great when it is all facts and truth. I think every case needs to be looked into and investigated, to know who is saying the truth and who is lying because people might misuse it as well. Once evidence is found, these men who have been harassing these women need to be punished and this should not be overlooked. This is serious, I am totally in support of all of it who are speaking up."

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared a couple of Tweets on her official handle with regard to the issue. She wrote, "A movmnt like #MeeToo cn chnge situations,perceptions, preconceptions,behaviour,outcomes n possibly d society 4 good. It shdn't b gender specific. It shdn't b misused. It's nt a media activity 2 gain cheap attention. CONSENT n SUBMISSION r NOT d same.Time IS ALWAYS RIGHT TO SPEAK!" - (sic)

Sriti Jha

"I have immense respect for everyone who's come out and chosen to suffer all of the above. There's no argument about the world being unsafe for women. That's why there's a male friend or brother always dropping us home. We women tell each other about sleazeballs. We do. Putting it out there you're sharing it with all of us. Giving us courage to not stay quiet, heaven forbid, it happens to us. So, thank you very much. Also it's not scary for men. It's scary for people who have abused/violated/assaulted anyone.."

Shama Sikander

"I wasn't available at the spot so can't say what exactly happened in that moment, but I will definitely say that many such incidents happen with actresses in this glamour world. Humaari industry mein hi kya, kya ladkiyon ke saath ye sab humaare desh mein nahi hota? Duniya mein nahi hota? I mean it happens all the time and every time they are asked to keep their mouth shut. In fact, I would say ye auratein hi hain jinki wajah se auratein chup rehti hain. The day women support each other, the scenario will change,".