 »   »  #MeToo: Vinita Nanda To Undergo Physical Medical Test After 20 Years; Says 'Onus Is Back On Me'

Last month, Tara producer Vinita Nanda shared her #MeToo story, in which she accused the sanskaari actor Alok Nath of rape and sexual harassment. Nanda had filed a police complaint against the actor on October 19. However, no action was taken against Alok Nath. And now, Vinita has given a statement saying she's asked to undergo a physical medical test nearly 20 years after the incident occurred.

While talking to Times of India she said, "I have to go for a physical medical test now, twenty years later. I read in the paper today where they've said I have to undergo a medical check and only then they will be able to proceed with the case."

"I had filed a police complaint. It took three weeks for them to call me back and say yes we will now file an FIR, which happened last week. Along with the filing of the FIR, which normally should've led to him being arrested or at least being investigated, now the onus is back on me.", she further added.

When asked why she didn't take the issue to the police 20 years ago, she said, "I did take him on in that sense. We went to his house and spoke to his wife back then but she said she can't do anything about it. She was probably as helpless. Going to the police wasn't an option for me. I just didn't have the courage. I was so terrified,".

