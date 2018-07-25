 »   »  Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal's Little Things Season 2 To Stream On Netflix

The wait is over, as Netflix has confirmed that it has acquired Pocket Aces' content studio Dice media. Netflix, in collaboration with Dice media, will be creating various scripted shows. Starting with Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar's Little Things. The second season of the show will be available in more than 190 countries and nearly 130 million Netflix members can enjoy it. Besides, Little Things, Pocket Aces will be producing a new comedy series too for the international streaming site.

Little Things revolves around the lives of a young couple, Dhruv and Kavya, who live together in the city of Mumbai while battling their daily life issues at work and in the romantic relationship. While the first season focuses on little details that make one happy that are often overlooked, the second season will showcase the mature side of Kavya and Dhruv's relationship.

Little Things Season 2 is written by Dhruv Sehgal who also plays the role of Dhruv in the series. It is directed by two-time National Award winner, Ruchir Arun and produced by Anirudh Pandita and Aditi Shrivastava.

Talking about the series, Simran Sethi, Director of International Netflix said, "We're elated to partner with Dice Media, whose brand of young-adult entertainment is fresh, relevant and universally identifiable. Little Things Season 02 takes our favorite couple to the next level, and we are excited to bring Dhruv and Kavya's journey to both their legion of fans and to Netflix members everywhere."

Founders of Pocket Aces, Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandit said, "Netflix has set new standards for storytelling across the world and we are excited about partnering with them to bring forth quintessentially Indian stories with universal themes that audiences across the world can enjoy. This is an exhilarating time for Indian content with creators pushing content boundaries and our team is excited about being at the forefront of this movement."

