 »   »  BFF Goals! Mouni Roy & Aashka Goradia Look Sensual In Swimsuits While Holidaying In Goa

Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia are holidaying in Goa and one can't stop drooling over the hot swimsuits pictures the duo is seen posing in. While the entertainment industry is swamped with cat-fights, besties and Naagin 2 co-stars Mouni and Aashka are setting friendship goals by sharing pictures of themselves looking stunning amid beaches. Aashka captioned it as "Temple Dancers ❤️ @imouniroy #caption"-(sic)
Aashka Calls Mouni Numbingly Gorgeous
Aashka Goradia couldn't stop herself from praising bestie Mouni Roy, when she shared their swimsuit picture. Calling themselves Temple Dancers, Aashka said, "@imouniroy you are disturbingly and mind numbingly gorgeous woman!"- (sic)
Mouni & Aashka Through The Thick And Thin!
The besties have been with each other through celebrations and holiday. When Aashka got married last year, 2017, it was Mouni who was her by her side, sharing some the most beautiful moments between the groom and bride, including their first dance!
“You More Than I”
Just a day before the actresses shared their gorgeous swimsuit picture, Mouni took to Instagram on Thursday to share this image with the fans. She captioned it as "We agreed now We Are Beautiful ; you more than i ...
#thethingsgirlfriendsdo ❤️
@aashkagoradia" - (Sic). Aww, the love between the two is unbearable.
Fans Concerned About Mouni’s Weight
Though Mouni Roy is seen having an amazing time with besties, fans have begun to notice her extreme weight loss after she shared a picture of herself on Instagram. While some criticized her for looking anorexic, the others genuinely seemed worried. One fan said, "we dont like this pic plz take care of health"-(sic)
Mouni Working On Her Next
The actress who seems to have allegedly altered her looks, including fuller lips and extreme weight loss, is currently working on Ekta Kapoor's web series and movies. Well, we only wish the Naagin actress the best as we look forward to seeing her on the big screen soon.
