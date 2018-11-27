 »   »  Mouni Roy & Adaa Khan Wish Aashka Goradia Happy B'day; Brent Goble's Sweetest Message For His Wife!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- US Stands With India In Its Quest For Justice For 26/11: Donald Trump
-
- KTM Duke 125 Launched In India: Priced At Rs 1.18 Lakh
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Will Offer Upto 12 GB RAM And 1 TB Of Storage
- 6 Steps To Earn More Money From Fixed Deposits
- A Travel Guide To Junnar: Birthplace Of Shivaji Maharaj
- India vs Aus: Report card of Kohli & Co,
- Quotes By Famous People To Become Successful
- Before Her Wedding, PeeCee's Mumbai House Is All Lit Up!
Television actress Aashka Goradia turns a year older today (November 27, 2018). She is known for walking ramp in several fashion shows and came to be known for her role in shows such as Bigg Boss 6, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Baal Veer. She and her co-actress from Naagin, Mouni Roy share an inseparable bond. Mouni took to her Instagram handle to wish her bestie. But, what impressed us the most was Brent Goble's sweetest message for his beloved wife. Aashka and Brent got married in 2017 and since, they have taken a spiritual path together. Adaa Khan also wished Aashka by sharing an adorable picture.
Aashka's Brent Best Woman
Brent Goble shared a picture with Aashka on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The best woman I've ever known. The one who holds my heart, my entire world so effortlessly in her hands. You've grown so much in a year. And we have grown so much together. But this year you shattered all expectations and is paying off in ways you never imagined possible. In ways I never thought possible." - (sic)
Brent Further Added…
"You created something from a thought into a reality. And soon it will be a leviathan. You continue to redefine the standards of excellence. I'll keep up this next year. Time for me to truly step up.May this year be the one where everything changed for the best! Let's manifest this together, my love. ❤️" - (sic)
‘Calm In My Storm’
Mouni Roy shared a peppy image of herself with Aashka and captioned it as, "You are the ‘calm in my storm' , you are everything that's right in the world & another year of adventure awaits you !Sending you smiles for every moment on your special day! Come back soon , am missing you silly. Happiest birthday My beautiful Aashu ❤️ @aashkagoradia. P.S ~ all things are sweet & bright , May you have a smashing birthday night. (Am the friendly ghost , if you were to find one)" - (sic)
Adaa Considers Aashka Her Sister
Naagin actress Adaa Khan who considers Aashka to be her sister said, "Happiest birthday to this beautiful soul ❤️ love u always 💙thank u for always loving me like u sister n being by my side😘😘😘 wishin u all the happiness" - (sic)
Fans Wish Aashka
Wishing Aashka a happy birthday, a fan wrote, "@officialdelnaaziraniHappy birthday aashu my chhotu ❤️❤️❤️❤️love you my baby have a great day God bless you" - (sic)
@ronakrao17
"To a special parson, From the bottom Of my heart, Today is another Chance for me to Let you know how Much you mean. To me yoy love. You are my own special Girl and may your special day and other year. Bring you.As mach happiness .As you are bringing. To all of you . HAPPY BIRTHDAY. DEAR ♡♡CRUSH♡♡" - (sic)
MOST READ : TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 12; 'Deepak & Rohit Are The Worst Cheapsters Ever'