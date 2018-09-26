 »   »  Mouni Roy Enjoys Pre-B'day Vacation In Istanbul With Besties Aashka, Sanjeeda & Sohanna! View Pics

Mouni's Squad

Before the girls took off, they captured a few moments at the airport. Mouni shared the group picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Keats, Shelly, Byron, Wordsworth, Blake, Poe ; NOT ! The usual suspects though !!!! Let the romance begin ❤️" - (sic)

Sohanna Completes Mouni

Upon landing at the destination, Mouni captured a cute selfie with Sohanna Sinha and shared it on her Insta stories. On the picture, Mouni wrote, "All Mine".

Are They Jet Lagged?

In another picture that Mouni shared, she's seen hugging Aashka Goradia. Aashka looks extremely tired. Mouni captioned the image as, "Tired".

Aashka Missed Her Hubby

Though Aashka is having an amazing time with her lady friends, she seems to be missing hubby Brent Goble. She shared a selfie in which she is seen making a puppy face as she says she missed Brent.

It's Party Time

These girls are unstoppable! In some of the pictures, the girls were seen enjoying their drinks at a pub. Following this, the actresses posted a few more videos and pictures, showcasing the street art in Athens.

Fans Wish Mouni

Fans have already begun wishing Mouni Roy for her birthday. @roopa__kajol "Have fun birthday gal", @vinod.rathod.549668 "Nice, have a blast on the occasion of ur birthday.. " and @ana.ya6 "Love u happy bithday😍." - (sic)