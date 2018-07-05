 »   »  Mouni Roy’s Friend Esha Gupta Defends Her; Proves Mouni Isn’t Starving To Be Skinny!

Related Articles
Naagin actress Mouni Roy's weight loss has gained enormous attention. While some called her malnourished, the others went ahead to say the actress has been starving herself to stay skinny. But, her friend and manager Esha Gupta came to Mouni's defense and proved the trolls wrong. Esha took to her Instagram handle to post video of Mouni Roy that show her eating healthy and hearty food. Read hereon to know what Esha had to say about Mouni's alleged eating disorder.
Can’t Take Eyes Off Food!
In a shot from Esha's video, Mouni is seen staring at a plate of noodles placed before her eyes. Esha captioned it as, "Here she goes again. Ab bas kar" - (sic). Besides the noodles, Mouni was also seen asking for two besan ke laddoos.
Wednesday Sweet Tooth
In another snap from the same story, Mouni's plate is filled with a variety of desserts. Ranging from brownie to milk cake, the actress seems to be having a sweet tooth episode. Well, she's not to blame as no one can resist temptations in the presence of such delicacies!
Negativity Wouldn’t Stop
Though the actress seems to be leading a healthy lifestyle despite her weight loss, she's not spared from negative comments. One such comment on Instagram said, "Hahahahaha oh God haddiyo ka dhancha..... Thoda kha le Mar jaygi Aise to style marte marte." - (sic)
Mouni Doesn’t Care
Taunting at the trolls, the actress posted an image on Instagram that showed her sitting by a table with a lot of food and reading a book titled ‘The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A Fuck'. Ouch! Burned much, haters?
Healthy & Busy In Bollywood
Haters can keep hating, but the Naagin actress is busy shooting her film Gold starring against Akshay Kumar. The first look of the song was released today July 5, 2017, where Mouni Roy can be seen romancing Akshay and the chemistry between the duo is too much to handle!
