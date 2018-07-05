 »   »  Mouni Roy’s Friend Esha Gupta Defends Her; Proves Mouni Isn’t Starving To Be Skinny!

Can’t Take Eyes Off Food!

In a shot from Esha's video, Mouni is seen staring at a plate of noodles placed before her eyes. Esha captioned it as, "Here she goes again. Ab bas kar" - (sic). Besides the noodles, Mouni was also seen asking for two besan ke laddoos.

Wednesday Sweet Tooth

In another snap from the same story, Mouni's plate is filled with a variety of desserts. Ranging from brownie to milk cake, the actress seems to be having a sweet tooth episode. Well, she's not to blame as no one can resist temptations in the presence of such delicacies!

Negativity Wouldn’t Stop

Though the actress seems to be leading a healthy lifestyle despite her weight loss, she's not spared from negative comments. One such comment on Instagram said, "Hahahahaha oh God haddiyo ka dhancha..... Thoda kha le Mar jaygi Aise to style marte marte." - (sic)

Mouni Doesn’t Care

Taunting at the trolls, the actress posted an image on Instagram that showed her sitting by a table with a lot of food and reading a book titled ‘The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A Fuck'. Ouch! Burned much, haters?

Healthy & Busy In Bollywood

Haters can keep hating, but the Naagin actress is busy shooting her film Gold starring against Akshay Kumar. The first look of the song was released today July 5, 2017, where Mouni Roy can be seen romancing Akshay and the chemistry between the duo is too much to handle!