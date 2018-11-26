English
Mowgli Trailer Premiere: Kareena Abhishek, Anil & Madhuri Talk About Indianising Netflix Film

By
    Netflix's Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle TRAILER LAUNCH: Karina | Madhuri & Others | FilmiBeat

    The Hindi version of Netflix's Mowgli : The Legend of the Jungle will witness its world premiere on December 7, 2018. Yesterday, (November 25, 2018), the trailer launch of the film was held at Mumbai. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were present at the event. While talking to the press, they shared their experience on voicing the iconic characters and what it took them to Indianise the film. Hollywood actor Christian Bale, who is a part of the original cast ad director Andy Serkis were also present at the trailer launch. This is what Abhishek, Anil and others had to say about being a part of Mowgli!

    Andy Helped Anil Kapoor

    Talking about the challenged he faced while voicing Baloo, Anil told Indian Express, "I have to be very honest that whenever I got stuck, I would hear his voice again and again and understand what he must be thinking while performing,".

    Abhishek On Voicing Bhageera

    "When you're younger, you identify with Baloo, but as you grow older you begin to relate with Bagheera, who represents a certain responsibility. We were merely trying to live up to the standard Andy and Christian had set," he said.

    Madhuri Had A Blast

    The beautiful actress Madhuri said she had a blast voicing Nisha, who is a beautiful and ferocious character. Talking about Naomie Harris who has voiced Nisha in the original film, she said, "Ms Harris did such a brilliant job".

    Kareena The Seductive Kaa

    Kareena Kapoor who voicing the seductive and hypnotic Kaa has done brilliant job similar to the original cast Cat Blanchett. However, neither Benedict Cumberbatch nor his Hindi counterart Jackie Shroff were present at the launch.

    Frieda Thanks Serkie

    Freida Pinto, who is the only Indian to be a part of the original cast said it was her responsibility to represent India responsibly. She also used the opportunity to thank Serkie for allowing her to dub her own Hindi lines. Talking about the film she said, "No other version focuses on the village life as much,".

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018
