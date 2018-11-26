 »   »  Mowgli Trailer Premiere: Kareena Abhishek, Anil & Madhuri Talk About Indianising Netflix Film

Andy Helped Anil Kapoor

Talking about the challenged he faced while voicing Baloo, Anil told Indian Express, "I have to be very honest that whenever I got stuck, I would hear his voice again and again and understand what he must be thinking while performing,".

Abhishek On Voicing Bhageera

"When you're younger, you identify with Baloo, but as you grow older you begin to relate with Bagheera, who represents a certain responsibility. We were merely trying to live up to the standard Andy and Christian had set," he said.

Madhuri Had A Blast

The beautiful actress Madhuri said she had a blast voicing Nisha, who is a beautiful and ferocious character. Talking about Naomie Harris who has voiced Nisha in the original film, she said, "Ms Harris did such a brilliant job".

Kareena The Seductive Kaa

Kareena Kapoor who voicing the seductive and hypnotic Kaa has done brilliant job similar to the original cast Cat Blanchett. However, neither Benedict Cumberbatch nor his Hindi counterart Jackie Shroff were present at the launch.

Frieda Thanks Serkie

Freida Pinto, who is the only Indian to be a part of the original cast said it was her responsibility to represent India responsibly. She also used the opportunity to thank Serkie for allowing her to dub her own Hindi lines. Talking about the film she said, "No other version focuses on the village life as much,".