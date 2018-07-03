 »   »  Naagin 3 Actress Pavitra Punia’s Bikini Picture On Instagram Breaks The Internet!

Pavitra Punia's bikini picture is the new thing breaking the internet! The Naagin 3 actress recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram clad in a bikini while casually posing the pool, and we can't stop ogling at her. Pavitra Punia, who plays the role of Poulomi on Ekta Kapoor's drama Naagin 3, captioned her bikini picture as, "....she stole the thief's heart!!"- (sic)

The actress can be seen flaunting her curvaceous body and the tattoo on the forearm has only made her look more sensual! The picture was immediately swapped with comments such as, "Looking stunning", "Can't take off eyes from this picture" and "Ur pictures define beauty and hotness.."-(sic)

Pavitra has a huge fan following on Instagram and has always shared special moments from her life with fans. On this platform, the fans get to see many avatars of the actress, besides her character on Naagin 3.

The actress made her television debut through MTV reality show Splitsvilla 3. She started her acting career by playing a role on the show Love You Zindagi. Pavitra gained popularity when she was cast on Ekta Kapoor's television hit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played the role of a vamp.

Pavitra recently posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen dressed in her Naagin 3 character. She used the platform to thank Ekta Kapoor by captioning the image as, "...and from here on the journey begins?heartiest thanks to the one and only @ektaravikapoor "blessed and proud to work with you Maa and to be the part of BALAJI TELEFILMS ?￢ﾝﾤ️. Grateful to have such an amazing positive and full of life cast n friends @surbhijyoti @anitahassanandani @heli_daruwala @rakshandak27 ❤️❤️ #gannu#mangal#naagin3#colorstv#morepower"-(sic)

