 »   »  Nakuul Mehta Doesn't Want Drashti Dhami To Be A Part Of Ishqbaaz? Says Anybody Would Want To Be It!

Nakuul Says Anybody Would Want To Be On His Sh

Speaking to India Forums Nakuul said, "I think anyone would like to be a part of the show, not because I am a part of it, but because of the show and the storyline, and just the way how it is." Ishqbaaz is one of the highest TRP earning shows and Naakuul seems to have a point.

What Does Drashti Have To Say?

Drashti and Nakuul have been friends for a very long time. Though the duo has never been cast opposite each other, it would be a feast to see these two together on screen! Recently, the besties appeared on a chat show and when Drashti was asked if she would like to act in Ishqbaaz, she said yes without a second thought!

Nakuul Doesn't Want Drashi Though

When Nakuul was asked why he wouldn't want to work alongside Drashti, he said, it would be hard on their ends to work together considering their friendship off-screen. The statements Nakuul made prove he is a true friend to Drashti and a fan of his own show, don't they?

But Nakuul Has Always Supported Drasht

Though Nakuul wouldn't want Drashti on his show, he has expressed his extended support for her acting career always. When Drashti was in Goa to shoot her show Silsila Badalte Rishto Ka, Nakuul took top his Instagram account to wish his bestie. He captioned a picture of the two as, "Much love and best wishes for the start of a new journey, a new character and awesomeness on TV again."

Nakuul Has A Big Heart

If you think Nakuul can be an amazing friend, you would know what kind of a human he is when you hear what he said to support the LGBT community. Recently when a Twitter user put the LGBT community's feelings down by saying they aren't allowed to express love in public, Nakuul responded in a witty manner by saying he is more than happy to rent his apartment to gays as long as they pay the rent on time and can be good tenants!