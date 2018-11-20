 »   »  Nakuul's Alleged Funky AVATAR Post Leap! SHOCKING Details Revealed On Entire Cast Quitting Ishqbaaz!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Undoubtedly, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz is one of the most loved television shows. However, fans have been extremely disappointed ever since Gul Khan announced about the generation leap. In order to revive the show due to a major drop in the TRP, the makers have decided to rope in new characters. Meanwhile, fans are agitated with the idea of losing Anika aka Surbhi Chandna. And now, we have learned that the entire cast is quitting besides Nakuul Mehta. Amidst these speculations, a picture of Nakuul is making rounds on the internet, which is believed to be his (Shivansh) look post the leap!
Nakuul Mehta's Look Post The Leap Revealed?
Ever since Ishqbaaz's producer Gul Khan announced that the show will be taking a generation leap, fans have been anxious to know how Shivika's son Shivansh would look. Currently, the above picture of Nakuul Mehta is making rounds on the internet, which is believed to be his look post the leap. Nakuul sports a much funky look, unlike the gel-haired Shivaay.
Ishqbaaz To Be Revamped Entirely
At first, it was revealed that the show would only be taking a generation leap. However, now we have learned that the makers are planning on revamping the show entirely. A source said, "It'll be a fresh start for the show with a fresh storyline."
'There Is No Need For Other Character'
Amidst the rumours with regards to the entire cast quitting besides Nakuul, a source told Bollywoodlife, "With a new girl entering and the romance between her and Shivaansh (Shivaay's son), there is no need for other characters."
Kunal, Leenesh & Manasi Open Up
Kunal, who is seen as Omkar on the show, said, "Talks are on but nothing is on papers yet. So as everyone, even we have to wait and watch." While Leenesh refrained from commenting until it's made official, Manasi told the publication, "You'll have to wait and watch is all I can say."
