English
 »   »  Nakuul's Alleged Funky AVATAR Post Leap! SHOCKING Details Revealed On Entire Cast Quitting Ishqbaaz!

Nakuul's Alleged Funky AVATAR Post Leap! SHOCKING Details Revealed On Entire Cast Quitting Ishqbaaz!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Undoubtedly, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz is one of the most loved television shows. However, fans have been extremely disappointed ever since Gul Khan announced about the generation leap. In order to revive the show due to a major drop in the TRP, the makers have decided to rope in new characters. Meanwhile, fans are agitated with the idea of losing Anika aka Surbhi Chandna. And now, we have learned that the entire cast is quitting besides Nakuul Mehta. Amidst these speculations, a picture of Nakuul is making rounds on the internet, which is believed to be his (Shivansh) look post the leap!

    Nakuul Mehta's Look Post The Leap Revealed?

    Ever since Ishqbaaz's producer Gul Khan announced that the show will be taking a generation leap, fans have been anxious to know how Shivika's son Shivansh would look. Currently, the above picture of Nakuul Mehta is making rounds on the internet, which is believed to be his look post the leap. Nakuul sports a much funky look, unlike the gel-haired Shivaay.

    Ishqbaaz To Be Revamped Entirely

    At first, it was revealed that the show would only be taking a generation leap. However, now we have learned that the makers are planning on revamping the show entirely. A source said, "It'll be a fresh start for the show with a fresh storyline."

    'There Is No Need For Other Character'

    Amidst the rumours with regards to the entire cast quitting besides Nakuul, a source told Bollywoodlife, "With a new girl entering and the romance between her and Shivaansh (Shivaay's son), there is no need for other characters."

    Kunal, Leenesh & Manasi Open Up

    Kunal, who is seen as Omkar on the show, said, "Talks are on but nothing is on papers yet. So as everyone, even we have to wait and watch." While Leenesh refrained from commenting until it's made official, Manasi told the publication, "You'll have to wait and watch is all I can say."

    MOST READ : Ishqbaaz: Sanaya Irani & Drashti Dhami Approached; Is Nakuul Mehta Quitting The Show?

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue