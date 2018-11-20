 »   »  Nakuul's Alleged Funky AVATAR Post Leap! SHOCKING Details Revealed On Entire Cast Quitting Ishqbaaz!

Nakuul Mehta's Look Post The Leap Revealed?

Ever since Ishqbaaz's producer Gul Khan announced that the show will be taking a generation leap, fans have been anxious to know how Shivika's son Shivansh would look. Currently, the above picture of Nakuul Mehta is making rounds on the internet, which is believed to be his look post the leap. Nakuul sports a much funky look, unlike the gel-haired Shivaay.

Ishqbaaz To Be Revamped Entirely

At first, it was revealed that the show would only be taking a generation leap. However, now we have learned that the makers are planning on revamping the show entirely. A source said, "It'll be a fresh start for the show with a fresh storyline."

'There Is No Need For Other Character'

Amidst the rumours with regards to the entire cast quitting besides Nakuul, a source told Bollywoodlife, "With a new girl entering and the romance between her and Shivaansh (Shivaay's son), there is no need for other characters."

Kunal, Leenesh & Manasi Open Up

Kunal, who is seen as Omkar on the show, said, "Talks are on but nothing is on papers yet. So as everyone, even we have to wait and watch." While Leenesh refrained from commenting until it's made official, Manasi told the publication, "You'll have to wait and watch is all I can say."