 »   »  Nakuul Mehta Defends LGBT Community, Says He Would Rent His Apartment To Any Gender!

Supreme Court's decision on reviewing Section 377 of IPC, which criminalizes alternate sexuality, has led to people all over the nation voicing their opinions. One of the defenders of Section 377 happened to be the television star Nakuul Mehta, who took to his Twitter to give it back to someone who seemed to belittle the feelings of LGBT community. Nakuul Mehta proved through his tweet that he is one among many that believe the world would be a better place if homosexuality was decriminalized and that co-existence is important.

It all started with a tweet by a user with the handle @DhirajAhuja1108, that read, "3Section 377 should be repealed, LGBT are God's creations too, like we are. BUT, LGBTs should not display their affection for each other in public vulgary, they can do anything in private. AND, how many of us are ready to rent out our apartments to them?" - (sic)

Upon reading this, the Ishaqbaaz star Nakuul Mehta had the funniest response. Quoting the man's tweet he wrote, "Thank you for your validation. Tuesday made. NOT. I have a 3 bhk apartment available to rent in Andheri W. More than gay to give it to anybody who'd be a good/paying tenant. #Section377 #NoIfNoBUT" - (sic)

This isn't the first time Nakuul has been vocal about social issues. The actor is known for speaking his heart out. Previously, he had shut down a social media user who said that he would not prefer drivers of a specific religion in cab services.

Besides Nakuul Mehta, several other celebrities such as Esha Gupta, Onir and Priya Malik have extended their heartfelt support to the LGBT community on various social media platforms. The Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait also defended Section 377 saying she was empowered to play the role of a hermaphrodite in Netflix's first original series.

