 »   »  Nakuul Mehta’s New Look As Shivaansh Singh Oberoi In Ishqbaaz Will Set Your Heart Racing! View Pic

Behold, Ishqbaaz fans. Your one of the most waited moments has finally come true as Ishqbaaz producer Gul Khan unveiled Nakuul Mehta Aka Shivaansh Singh Oberoi's new look just a few minutes ago. With only a week left for Ishqbaaz to get revamped, the fans can't contain their excitement. Besides Gul Khan, Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee also shared a video on her Instagram handle, which shows the actor peppy look for his new role.
Jankee captioned the video as, "When you finally get to see the Mr.'s face after 3 LONG years! @nakuulmehta All good things come to an end & every end has a new beginning! #ShivaanshSinghOberoi." But Nakuul was seen hiding his face before unveiling the new look as he will be carrying an extremely different look.
Shivaay and Anika's son Shivaansh is shown to be a superstar with a carefree attitude. To keep up to the images, Nakuul is given a rather peppy look, drastically different from Shivaay's look.
He is seen sporting a buzz cut look with spiked hairdo. Gul Khan shared his first look on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Say hello to Shivaansh Singh Oberoi! #dinchakwalapyar" - (sic). Are you excited about Nakuul's new look? Let us know in the comments below!
Life is full of surprises & challenges. When you least expect it, it throws a curve ball at you. Moving from the comforts of the known, one gets to take on roles and characters far away from your own. Tonight I take on the road less traveled and bring to you #ShivaanshSinghOberoi . #Ishqbaaaz continues tonight and rest of the week at 10 pm @starplus . Poster Shot: @ayushdas
