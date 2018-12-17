 »   »  Nakuul Mehta’s New Look As Shivaansh Singh Oberoi In Ishqbaaz Will Set Your Heart Racing! View Pic

Ishqbaaz: Shivaay & Anika's son Shivaansh Singh Oberoi's first look REVEALED | FilmiBeat

Behold, Ishqbaaz fans. Your one of the most waited moments has finally come true as Ishqbaaz producer Gul Khan unveiled Nakuul Mehta Aka Shivaansh Singh Oberoi's new look just a few minutes ago. With only a week left for Ishqbaaz to get revamped, the fans can't contain their excitement. Besides Gul Khan, Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee also shared a video on her Instagram handle, which shows the actor peppy look for his new role.

Jankee captioned the video as, "When you finally get to see the Mr.'s face after 3 LONG years! @nakuulmehta All good things come to an end & every end has a new beginning! #ShivaanshSinghOberoi." But Nakuul was seen hiding his face before unveiling the new look as he will be carrying an extremely different look.

Shivaay and Anika's son Shivaansh is shown to be a superstar with a carefree attitude. To keep up to the images, Nakuul is given a rather peppy look, drastically different from Shivaay's look.

He is seen sporting a buzz cut look with spiked hairdo. Gul Khan shared his first look on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Say hello to Shivaansh Singh Oberoi! #dinchakwalapyar" - (sic). Are you excited about Nakuul's new look? Let us know in the comments below!