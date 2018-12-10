English
 »   »  Nakuul Mehta’s New Look As Shivaansh Singh Oberoi In Ishqbaaz Will Set Your Heart Racing! View Pic

Nakuul Mehta’s New Look As Shivaansh Singh Oberoi In Ishqbaaz Will Set Your Heart Racing! View Pic

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Behold, Ishqbaaz fans. Your one of the most waited moments has finally come true as Ishqbaaz producer Gul Khan unveiled Nakuul Mehta Aka Shivaansh Singh Oberoi's new look just a few minutes ago. With only a week left for Ishqbaaz to get revamped, the fans can't contain their excitement. Besides Gul Khan, Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee also shared a video on her Instagram handle, which shows the actor peppy look for his new role.

    Nakuul Mehta’s New Look As Shivaansh Singh Oberoi Revealed!

    Jankee captioned the video as, "When you finally get to see the Mr.'s face after 3 LONG years! @nakuulmehta All good things come to an end & every end has a new beginning! #ShivaanshSinghOberoi." But Nakuul was seen hiding his face before unveiling the new look as he will be carrying an extremely different look.

    Shivaay and Anika's son Shivaansh is shown to be a superstar with a carefree attitude. To keep up to the images, Nakuul is given a rather peppy look, drastically different from Shivaay's look.

    MOST READ :Diljit Dosanjh's Appearance On Koffee With Karan 6 Goes Viral; Twitterati Calls It The BEST Episode!

    He is seen sporting a buzz cut look with spiked hairdo. Gul Khan shared his first look on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Say hello to Shivaansh Singh Oberoi! #dinchakwalapyar" - (sic). Are you excited about Nakuul's new look? Let us know in the comments below!

    Read more about: nakuul mehta ishqbaaz gul khan
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 20:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue