 »   »  Nakuul Mehta To Vivian Dsena, Best Indian Television Actors Of 2018 You Need To Look Out For!

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is one such television actor, who has gained popularity not only for his good looks and acting skills, but also for being a very humble human being. He's been a prominent part of the show Ishqbaaz and is now seen in a different avatar following its generation leap

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors. He has never feared from experimenting with his roles. He is known for his role in the romantic television show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'. In 2018, he made headlines by starring in the history-based show Mughal-E-Azam. He was rumored to be dating his co-actor Erica Fernandes. However, neither of them has confirmed it.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena is currently seen on the show Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Besides becoming a household name through his acting, this actor has a massive fan following, thanks to his dashing looks. He's one of the most desired actors of the telly world.

Mohsin Khan

Just when the fabs thought Hina Khan and Karan Mehra's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was going to affect the show, but Mohsin Khan's entry surprised the fans. He's currently playing the role of Kartik on the show.

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda is a heartthrobe of television. He rose to fame through his role in the show Bepannah, starring opposite Jennifer Winget. However, he maintains a low profile and is often seen working out I gym.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani who made his debut with Miley Jab Hum Tum became a household name by featuring in more television hit shows. The actor was highly appreciated for his role in the supernatural fantasy show Naagin. He's currently seen on Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma is adored by his female fans for his chocolate boy looks and dimpled smile. The actor has been a part of several Indian reality shows including Bigg Boss 11. Priyank has over 2 million followers on Instagram alone!