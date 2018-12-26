 »   »  Nakuul Mehta To Vivian Dsena, Best Indian Television Actors Of 2018 You Need To Look Out For!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The year 2018 is nearing its end. Similar to every year, this year too has witnessed several interesting events. There was no dearth of gossips, fights and entertainment in the glam world. And, the television indutry has been on par with Bollywood in terms of producing brilliant shows and producing some of the finest actors. Many televisiobn actors rose to fame and shone nright in 2018 alone. While some made headlines for being part of sucessful shows, the others managed to win hearts of the fans with their dashing looks! Nakuul Mehta to Vivia Dsena, here are best Indian television actors of 2018 that you need to look out for!
Nakuul Mehta
Nakuul Mehta is one such television actor, who has gained popularity not only for his good looks and acting skills, but also for being a very humble human being. He's been a prominent part of the show Ishqbaaz and is now seen in a different avatar following its generation leap
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors. He has never feared from experimenting with his roles. He is known for his role in the romantic television show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'. In 2018, he made headlines by starring in the history-based show Mughal-E-Azam. He was rumored to be dating his co-actor Erica Fernandes. However, neither of them has confirmed it.
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena is currently seen on the show Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Besides becoming a household name through his acting, this actor has a massive fan following, thanks to his dashing looks. He's one of the most desired actors of the telly world.
Mohsin Khan
Just when the fabs thought Hina Khan and Karan Mehra's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was going to affect the show, but Mohsin Khan's entry surprised the fans. He's currently playing the role of Kartik on the show.
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda is a heartthrobe of television. He rose to fame through his role in the show Bepannah, starring opposite Jennifer Winget. However, he maintains a low profile and is often seen working out I gym.
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani who made his debut with Miley Jab Hum Tum became a household name by featuring in more television hit shows. The actor was highly appreciated for his role in the supernatural fantasy show Naagin. He's currently seen on Ishq Mein Marjawan.
Priyank Sharma
Priyank Sharma is adored by his female fans for his chocolate boy looks and dimpled smile. The actor has been a part of several Indian reality shows including Bigg Boss 11. Priyank has over 2 million followers on Instagram alone!
